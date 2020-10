WATCH: KZ Tandingan sings 'Bagong Umaga' theme song

Watch also in iWantTFC

KZ Tandingan sang the theme song of the upcoming Kapamilya series “Bagong Umaga” on “ASAP Natin ‘To” on Sunday, a day before the show’s premiere.

Tandingan gave a heartfelt performance of the theme song, which shared the drama’s title. Local pop-rock band Agsunta originally recorded the song for the show.

“Bagong Umaga” tells the story of 6 individuals whose lives intersect and become each other’s source of strength as they face challenges in love and in their respective families.

The theme song talks about besting trials and looking ahead to better days, reflecting the series’ story.

The RG Drama production stars Heaven Peralejo, Tony Labrusca, Barbie Imperial, Yves Flores, Michelle Vito, and Kiko Estrada.

The show will be available on A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), Kapamilya Channel (cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free livestreaming), iWant TFC (on-demand streaming) and TFC (overseas subscription).

“Bagong Umaga” encountered numerous challenges during its development in the past months, both due to ABS-CBN’s broadcast shutdown and the coronavirus pandemic.

The drama was in development as early as February, but its production was delayed when Luzon was placed under community quarantine beginning mid-March. The project began filming in October after government eased lockdown measures.

When it was first unveiled in June, the series had the concept title “Cara Y Cruz,” with different cast attached to the project.