Home  >  Entertainment

Sarah Geronimo, Bamboo still surprised with concert collaboration

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 22 2023 05:05 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — OPM singers Sarah Geronimo and Bamboo shared how surprised they still are with their concert collaboration.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday in the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel, A2Z Channel 11, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.
Read More:  celebrity news   showbiz news   ASAP   Sarah Geronimo   Bamboo   music  