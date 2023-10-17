Watch more on iWantTFC

Anne Curtis expressed her full support for "It's Your Lucky Day," the temporary replacement of the screen superstar's noontime program "It's Showtime" for two weeks.

"Support kay Manzano!" the actress-host said, referring to her close friend Luis Manzano, the main host of the new ABS-CBN offering.

The Kapamilya star was interviewed on the sidelines of the launch of an eyewear line in Taguig City on Monday, October 16.

Curtis also pointed out that "It's Your Lucky Day" was created by the same group behind "It's Showtime," whom she also fully supports.

She went on to reveal that the "It's Showtime" family will go on "a little break" while the program is not airing on television.