Bianca Umali is first Kapuso to join 'Lucky Day' as guest host

"It's Your Lucky Day" followed through on its promise to surprise viewers with big-name guest hosts, starting with prized Kapuso actress Bianca Umali, in the noontime show's October 16 telecast.

Umali, who previously appeared on "It's Showtime" as a guest performer, took on hosting duties for the entire episode of the program's temporary replacement, joining mainstays Luis Manzano, Melai Cantiveros, and Shaina Magdayao.