Home > Entertainment Bianca Umali is first Kapuso to join 'Lucky Day' as guest host ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 16 2023 11:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC "It's Your Lucky Day" followed through on its promise to surprise viewers with big-name guest hosts, starting with prized Kapuso actress Bianca Umali, in the noontime show's October 16 telecast. Umali, who previously appeared on "It's Showtime" as a guest performer, took on hosting duties for the entire episode of the program's temporary replacement, joining mainstays Luis Manzano, Melai Cantiveros, and Shaina Magdayao. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber TV, television, noontime show, It's Your Lucky Day, Bianca Umali, Luis Manzano Read More: It's Your Lucky Day Bianca Umali Luis Manzano