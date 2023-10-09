Kim reacts as Ogie 'spoils' the ending of 'Linlang'

Watch more on iWantTFC

Kim Chiu was confused then relieved as Ogie Alcasid "spoiled" the ending of her ongoing drama series "Linlang," in a funny moment in the October 9 episode of "It's Showtime."

Alcasid was congratulating his co-host on the success of the new ABS-CBN teleserye, which is streaming on Prime Video, when he explained the story's conclusion, or at least how he imagined it would end.

Realizing Alcasid was only joking, Chiu was visibly relieved after appearing momentarily concerned, laughing along to the comedian's version of "Linlang."