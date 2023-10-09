Home > Entertainment Kim reacts as Ogie 'spoils' the ending of 'Linlang' ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 09 2023 08:16 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Kim Chiu was confused then relieved as Ogie Alcasid "spoiled" the ending of her ongoing drama series "Linlang," in a funny moment in the October 9 episode of "It's Showtime." Alcasid was congratulating his co-host on the success of the new ABS-CBN teleserye, which is streaming on Prime Video, when he explained the story's conclusion, or at least how he imagined it would end. Realizing Alcasid was only joking, Chiu was visibly relieved after appearing momentarily concerned, laughing along to the comedian's version of "Linlang." Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber It's Showtime, Linlang, Kim Chiu, Ogie Alcasid Read More: It's Showtime Linlang Kim Chiu Ogie Alcasid