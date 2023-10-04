Home > Entertainment Where was Xian? Kim Chiu explains going solo to ABS-CBN Ball ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 04 2023 06:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC After four consecutive editions of the ABS-CBN Ball with Xian Lim as her date, Kim Chiu walked the red carpet solo this year, leaving her fans wondering why her real-life boyfriend was unable to attend. In the October 4 episode of "Magandang Buhay," Chiu explained that Lim had an overseas trip that had already been booked before the ABS-CBN Ball's date was finalized. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Kim Chiu, Xian Lim, ABS-CBN Ball, Magandang Buhay Read More: Kim Chiu Xian Lim ABS-CBN Ball Magandang Buhay