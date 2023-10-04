Where was Xian? Kim Chiu explains going solo to ABS-CBN Ball

Watch more on iWantTFC

After four consecutive editions of the ABS-CBN Ball with Xian Lim as her date, Kim Chiu walked the red carpet solo this year, leaving her fans wondering why her real-life boyfriend was unable to attend.

In the October 4 episode of "Magandang Buhay," Chiu explained that Lim had an overseas trip that had already been booked before the ABS-CBN Ball's date was finalized.