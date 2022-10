Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — P-pop group BINI, dubbed the "Nation's Girl Group," shared the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage on Sunday with rapper Kritiko.

The two acts performed the "B HU U R," an upbeat and uplifting track from BINI's 2021 debut album "Born to Win."

Last Thursday, the 8-member idol group put out its sophomore album "Feel Good" alongside the music video for single "Strings."

"Strings," in particular, marked a new era for BINI as it showed a fiercer side of the girls who are more known for their bubblegum pop songs.