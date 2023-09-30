Robi Domingo opens up about fiancée's condition

Watch more on iWantTFC

Robi Domingo would have wanted his fiancée Maiqui Pineda to join him on the red carpet of the ABS-CBN Ball on Saturday, but her autoimmune condition prevented her from doing so, the TV host said.

Amid the "difficult" episode, the TV host said he draws strength from Pineda and has in fact come by a "new perspective" as they navigate her recovery.

(Video from Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News)