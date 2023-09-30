Home > Entertainment Robi Domingo opens up about fiancée's condition ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 30 2023 10:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Robi Domingo would have wanted his fiancée Maiqui Pineda to join him on the red carpet of the ABS-CBN Ball on Saturday, but her autoimmune condition prevented her from doing so, the TV host said. Amid the "difficult" episode, the TV host said he draws strength from Pineda and has in fact come by a "new perspective" as they navigate her recovery. (Video from Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Robi Domingo, ABS_CBN Ball Read More: Robi Domingo ABS_CBN Ball