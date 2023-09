Watch more on iWantTFC

Andrea Brillantes confirmed on Tuesday, September 26, that she will be walking the ABS-CBN Ball red carpet without a date — an opportunity she relishes not just a single woman but as a solo artist no longer tied to a love team.

"It's my first ever [red carpet walk] na ako lang. On-cam, off-cam, ako na 'to! Solo na! ... Ito 'yung time ko, e! Ito 'yung first time kong maglalakad na solo artist. Gusto ko magka moment ako na ayoko nang i-share sa mga lalaki," she said.

Brillantes attended the Star Magic Prom in March 2023 with her then-boyfriend Ricci Rivero. Four year prior, at the 2019 ABS-CBN Ball, she walked the red carpet with her erstwhile love team partner and ex-boyfriend Seth Fedelin.

(Interview by Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News)