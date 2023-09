The story behind Maris Racal's 'micro bangs' viral video

Watch more on iWantTFC

Actress and social media darling Maris Racal shared the story behind her latest viral video, where she is seen crying over her "micro bangs," in an interview with ABS-CBN News on Monday, September 25.

Racal confirmed that she was actually crying over the haircut "error" that happened during a shoot, but decided to make light of the situation by recreating a past meme of her typing on a laptop keyboard. Only this time, it involved her botched bangs.

(Interview by Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News)