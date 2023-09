'ASAP' stars sings with global Pinoy talents in Filipino, English, Italian

Watch more on iWantTFC

Filipino talents in Italy impressed the world once more singing with "ASAP" stars in English, Filipino, and Italian.

During their "ASAP in Milan" tour, Martin Nievera, Jona and Angeline Quinto sang "Ikaw" by Regine Velasquez together with Koro Hiraya choir, Monica Bautista, Armand Cumareng, and Nizzil Jimenez of "X Factor Italia" in the said three languages.

The three "ASAP" stars also performed "Ikaw" by Yeng Constantino in three languages with Jenika Louisse Roman, Nico Hidalgo, and Sheila Palmas from "The Coach".

