Piolo Pascual looks forward to returning to Milan 20 years after movie

Screen heartthrob Piolo Pascual is looking forward to returning to Milan nearly 20 years after the release of his 2004 movie titled after the Italian city.

Pascual, who departed for Milan early Wednesday for the September 10 show of "ASAP Natin 'To," said the city will always be special to him not only because of the film but also for the bond he has built with Filipinos based there over the years.

(Interview by Karen de Guzman, ABS-CBN News)