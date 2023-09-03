'ASAP': Jamie Rivera celebrates birthday, 35 years in showbiz

Watch more on iWantTFC

OPM singer Jamie Rivera had a double celebration as they marked the first week of September at the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage.

Rivera celebrated her birthday and 35 years in the showbiz industry with her iconic songs.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel, A2Z Channel 11, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.