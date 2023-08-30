Yassi Pressman breaks silence on separation, being single

Watch more on iWantTFC

Actress Yassi Pressman has finally broken her silence weeks after the confirmation of her breakup with entrepreneur Jon Semira, and amid speculation linking her to other men spurred by viral photos on social media.

Pressman opened up about the changes she is going through following the breakup, but declined to address "bashing" directed at her in relation to her rumored romantic ties, saying she would rather focus her energy on things she can control.

ABS-CBN News caught up with Pressman on the sidelines of the anniversary gala of Vogue Philippines on Tuesday, August 29.

(Interview by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News)