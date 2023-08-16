Yassi Pressman, boyfriend Jon Semira call it quits

MANILA -- Actress Yassi Pressman and her boyfriend, businessman Jon Semira, have broke up.

In statement posted on his social media account on Wednesday morning, Semira confirmed reports that he and the actress have separated.

"After an amazing run, Yass and I have decided to part ways. We look to move on to our next phase in life in peace and with the support of our family and friends. It's been a while since the break up. It was a decision made from the both of us, and us only," Semira wrote.

Semira also stressed that there was no third party involved.

"The third party rumors are false. We wish each other the best and will always appreciate what we had. Our relationship was beautiful and we are both coming out better people because of it. We ask that you let us deal with this in private as we move forward from this," Semira ended his statement.

It was only last May when Pressman opened up about Semira when she guested on "Magandang Buhay."

Pressman said she met Semira a few years ago through their common friends, adding that he moved back to the Philippines for her.

At that time, Pressman described her relationship with Semira as "pretty secure."

Pressman went public with her new romantic relationship in July last year when she greeted Semira on his birthday through an Instagram post.

Pressman, 27, was last linked to her “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” leading man Coco Martin. However, she has consistently denied having romantic ties with the actor over the years they were paired on screen.



