'Tao Po': Karen Bordador may paalala sa mga nakararanas ng panghuhugsa

Hindi inaasahan ng host na si Karen Bordador na may kabuntot na kontrobersiya ang pag-host nya sa fan meet ng Korean idol na si Seo In-guk.

Kwento ni Karen, "I felt I think I did the right thing naman. I don’t think I did anything offensive that day. The crowd was happy so I really don’t know why I got a backlash."

Sanay umano si Karen sa mga high pressure situations katulad ng biglaang hosting. Hindi rin nya alintana kung hindi siya ang unang napili para mag-host ng event.

"Wala akong pakialam! Alam mo kasi people would say, 'O second choice ka lang!' 'Oh yeah! And I loved doing it!' Kasi you don’t have to be first in everything. It doesn’t matter if you’re first, second or third. Di ba? You will have a moment in this life," pagbabahagi ni Karen.

Para sa host, masaya siya na magawa ang trabaho at mapagkatiwalaan ng Korean team.

"I really did my best to just do my job. And not only that. I wanted to fulfill the trust that was given to me by the Korean team. So I was just, you know, happy that I was able to do that," ani Karen.

Sa huli ang paalala nya sa mga taong nakararaas ng panghuhusga, "It’s so important to know kung sino ka talaga. Kasi once you know who you are, then everyone else, parang ingay lang iyan e. Dini-distract ka sa dream na gusto mong ireach. So focus ka lang. Kasi si Lord, may plano yan. And all the judgment, importante yan para maging strong ka. You have to feel there’s a little challenge na uh medyo mabigat ang pinagdadaanan para sa future, magaan na lang lahat. And know na you have a big future waiting for you."

— Ulat ni Bernadette Sembrano para sa programang "Tao Po" (Agosto 27, 2023)

