Breakout actress Jennica Garcia has confirmed that she and her estranged husband Alwyn Uytingco are taking steps toward the annulment of their marriage.

In a media interview on Thursday, August 24, Garcia pointed out that she and Uytingco, with whom she has two daughters, have been separated for almost three years now.

Garcia also denied rumors romantically linking her with her "Dirty Linen" co-star Christian Bables, emphasizing that their close relationship is like that of siblings.

(Interview by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News)