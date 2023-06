Watch more on iWantTFC

Pop superstar Sarah Geronimo took the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage on Sunday with an energetic performance of her romantic dance tune "Cuore."

Geronimo showcased her signature dance moves to go with the love anthem.

“Cuore,” the Italian word for heart, was co-written by Geronimo’s husband, Matteo Guidicelli, who is Filipino-Italian. Also credited as co-writers are Guidicelli’s father Gianluca, and the music duo of Thyro Alfaro and Yumi Lacsamana.

Featuring a chorus with Italian lyrics, the upbeat track speaks of relishing a simple life with a loved one, without the need for glamor and fortune — a sentiment Geronimo has publicly shared time and again.

