MANILA — The winner of the latest edition of "Pinoy Big Brother" Anji Salvacion was welcomed to the hall of fame by former champions of the show on the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage on Sunday.

After performing Maymay Entrata's "Pangarap," Kim Chiu and Melai Cantiveros gave Salvacion an all-star entrance and performed "Pangarap Lang" by Yeng Constantino.

Salvacion said it has not yet sunk in that she is the big winner as it is a big responsibility for her given by God.

"To be honest, hindi pa rin nag-sink in sa’kin kasi this is such a huge responsibility na binigay sa akin ng Panginoon and it’s a higher calling for me," she said.

"Parang pinagkatiwala niya sa’kin ‘yung trust ng mga tao, the way they look up to me, it’s a big, big, big responsibility for me and it’s my greatest blessing."

Salvacion won the latest edition of "Pinoy Big Brother" besting four other competitors in three 'kumunities.'

She won via landslide with 40.42 percent of the combined votes to save and evict. She will bring home P2 million.

Adult housemate Isabel Laohoo got 18.20 percent and was the runner-up and won P500,000 while Samantha Bernardo (16.28 percent) is the 3rd big placer and will go home with P300,000.

