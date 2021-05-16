WATCH: SB19 performs 'What?' on 'ASAP'

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA — Filipino idol group SB19 performed its hit "What?" on "ASAP Natin 'To" Sunday ahead of the release of a new song.

Hours before SB19 drops "Mapa," the Billboard-nominated pop group took the "ASAP" stage to perform "What?", which they released last March.

The 5-piece act were recently nominated in the Billboard Music Awards for the Top Social Artist award, competing with K-pop heavyweights BTS, Blackpink and Seventeen, and American pop sensation Ariana Grande.

SB19 is scheduled to drop "Mapa" at 7 p.m. Sunday.

