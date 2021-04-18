'Init sa Magdamag' cast tampok sa 'ASAP'

Watch more in iWantTFC

Bago ang premiere ng "Init sa Magdamag," bumisita ang cast ng inaabangang teleserye sa "ASAP Natin 'To" ngayong Linggo.

Kasabay ng pagbisita nina Yam Concepcion, Gerald Anderson at JM de Guzman, pinabilib din ni Jona Viray ang mga manonood ng noontime concert program sa pag-awit niya ng theme song ng serye.

Inanyayahan ng cast ang mga manonood na tumutok sa serye, na magpi-premiere sa Primetime Bida block sa Lunes, Abril 19.

"Isa s'yang storya tungkol sa great love, sa kung anong kaya nating gawin para sa pag-ibig," ani Anderson.

"It's all about marriage also, 'yong pregnancy. I'm sure maraming makaka-relate sa teleserye namin," sabi naman ni Concepcion.

Susundan ng "Init sa Magdamag" ang love triangle sa pagitan ng 3 bida nitong sina Tupe (Anderson), Rita (Concepcion), at Peterson (JM de Guzman).