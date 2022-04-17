Watch more News on iWantTFC

US-based Pinoy rapper Ez Mil, who broke the internet with his viral hit "Panalo", arrived in Manila on April 17, 2022, ahead of his Philippines homecoming concert tour. Video courtesy of Adjes Carreon

MANILA (UPDATE) - US-based Pinoy rapper Ez Mil, who broke the internet with his viral hit "Panalo", arrived in Manila early Easter Sunday morning ahead of his Philippines homecoming concert tour.



"I can’t find the words to describe it,“ Ez told ABS-CBN News "Finally, I’m home after 6 years! Gusto ko nang magwala for the shows but I have to keep my breath!”

The rapper, whose performance of "Panalo" on Wish 1075's YouTube channel has amassed over 71 million views, will perform in Olongapo, Legazpi, Davao and Baguio this month and in May.

The main highlight of the “Ez Mil: Panalo Homecoming Tour 2022” will be his debut at the New Frontier Theater on April 29 with Gloc-9, Darren Espanto, Kiefer Sanchez, Froilan Canlas, HBOM, Raining Sorrow, Plan B and Ren.

Ez arrived with his Filipino mother Hazel Miller, siblings Raining Sorrow, CakeO, Kiyoko, as well as his management team artist HBOM, Rezzi and Nadine Casta, and Glichen Magallanes.

One of the breakout artists during the pandemic, Ez rose to fame with the help of his mother after the latter recommended to him the popular folk music Cariñosa from which he drew inspiration for the vibe and beat of “Panalo”.

In a previous virtual interview with ABS-CBN News and other media, both Gloc-9 and Espanto hailed Ez as another source of Pinoy pride who, according to them, deserves everyone's support.

"He’s already the complete package,“ Gloc-9 said. “Kailangan lang mahalin n'ya trabaho n'ya so it could love him back.”