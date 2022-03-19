Photo from Mak Entertainment Services

Fans of Fil-Am rapper Ez Mil can now get their tickets for the upcoming homecoming tour of the performer at the Araneta Coliseum on April 29.

In a Facebook post, Mak Entertainment Services said tickets for “Ez Mil: Panalo Homecoming Tour 2022” were available at Ticketnet.

SVIP passes that include an opportunity to meet Ez Mil cost P8,500 each, while VIP tickets are worth P7,000. Those who will be sitting in Patron A have to pay P5,000 for every ticket, while Patron B passes cost P3,000.

Other tickets are worth P2,000 (lower box), P1,000 (upper box), and P700 (general admission).

Joining Ez Mil in the show are Pinoy OPM icon Gloc-9, Kapamilya singer Darren Espanto, Kiefer Sanchez, Froilan Canlas, HBOM, Raining Sorrow, Plan B and Ren.

Ez Mil rose to fame because of his hit song “Panalo”, which drew inspiration from the popular folk music Cariñosa recommended by his Filipina mother.

According to the rapper, the music came first before the lyrics -- thanks to his mother, who advised him to listen to Filipino folk songs.

“Sabi niya, gamitin mo kaya 'yung mga folk song na ginagamit sa school noon sa Pilipinas. Ang una pa nga niyang ni-recommend 'Tinikling,’” Ez Mil shared.

“And I was just thinking of the main words that would go for it. Tapos 'yung naisip ko...parang sinundan ko lang yung melody ng guitar strings, na-piece na yung puzzle. Tapos pinarinig ko na kay mom,” he added.

He went on to share that the approval of his mom to his draft made him feel that his song would be his much-awaited break in the music industry.

It took him two to three years to finish the entire song, doing it in Olongapo and in the United States. He said that upon arriving in Los Angeles, California, he knew he had to shift from his original genre, heavy metal, to something more popular.

Ez Mil’s “Panalo” has reached over 70 million views on YouTube, as of writing.