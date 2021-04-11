Home  >  Entertainment

Alice Dixson nabakunahan vs COVID-19 sa Canada

Posted at Apr 11 2021 07:59 PM

Masayang ibinalita ni Alice Dixson na nakatanggap na siya ng COVID-19 vaccine sa Canada. Ikinuwento naman ng ilang Kapamilya stars ang karanasan nila nang magkasakit sa COVID-19 pati ang epekto nito sa kanilang mental health. Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Linggo, 11 Abril 2021

