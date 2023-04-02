Watch more on iWantTFC

Pagkatapos ng 7 taon, balik-pelikula si Vilma Santos sa "When I Met You in Tokyo." Napa-oo sa proyekto si Santos dahil katambal niya si Christopher de Leon, na direktor din niya sa pelikula. Nagpa-Patrol, Mario Dumaual. TV Patrol, Linggo, 2 Abril 2023.