Vilma Santos, Christopher de Leon balik-tambalan sa 'When I Met You in Tokyo'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 02 2023 09:32 PM

Pagkatapos ng 7 taon, balik-pelikula si Vilma Santos sa "When I Met You in Tokyo." Napa-oo sa proyekto si Santos dahil katambal niya si Christopher de Leon, na direktor din niya sa pelikula. Nagpa-Patrol, Mario Dumaual. TV Patrol, Linggo, 2 Abril 2023.

