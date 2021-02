Jeremy Glinoga, Kyle Echarri sing ‘Kahit Na Masungit’ on ‘ASAP’

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA – Jeremy Glinoga and Kyle Ecchari stole the hearts of “ASAP” viewers as they performed live their collaboration “Kahit Na Masungit.”

The song, written by John Francis and Jayson Franz Pasicolan, is one of the 12 entries in the 11th edition of the “Himig” songwriting competition.

The winning song as well as recipients of special awards of Himig 11 will be announced on March 21.

Glinoga and Ecchari are products of the The Voice singing competition on ABS-CBN a few years ago.

Since late January, “ASAP Natin ‘To” has been airing every Sunday in the following platforms simultaneously: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).