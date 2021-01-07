All the music videos of the 12 entries to Himig 11th Edition released

MANILA -- ABS-CBN Music has released the official music videos of the 12 entries to this year's Himig songwriting competition.

The 12 songs were interpreted and performed by music artists such as Moira dela Torre, KZ Tandingan, Juris, and Janine Berdin.

The newly-released #Himig11thEdition music videos are available on Star Music’s YouTube channel:

1. 'ANG HIRAP MAGING MAHIRAP'

Davey Langit delivers the pain of a person deprived of wealth in the music video of Kenneth Reodica’s “Ang Hirap Maging Mahirap.” The video, directed by Jude Matanguihan, also features rapper Kritiko.

2. 'BULALAKAW'

Janine Berdin and composer Joanna Ang bring healing in the “Bulalakaw” music video directed by Edriel Garcia and Yani Bautista. The two belters render the Visayan pop song in harmony, ending the story with a view of the sunrise, a perfect scene to bring hope to viewers.

3. 'IBANG PLANETA'

Zild’s “Ibang Planeta” music video, directed by Shaira Luna, is a throwback to the '80s as it evokes the feeling of being taken to a different dimension while in love, visualizing the unique storytelling of composer Dan Tanedo.

4. 'IKA’Y BABALIK PA BA'

Juris brings another touching anthem in Jabez Orara’s composition “Ika’y Babalik Pa Ba,” with its music video expressing an extreme longing for a loved one as rendered by cast members Iana Bernardez and Ilya Nikeshin. The video was directed by Frank Mamaril.

5. 'KAHIT KUNWARI MAN LANG'

The music video is a glimpse into the affecting joint performance of Moira dela Torre and pop-rock band Agsunta of the song, which tells the highs and lows of an unlabeled relationship told by its composer David Mercado. The music video, directed by Miko Pelino, also stars Ara Dabao and Eian Rances.

6. 'KAHIT NA MASUNGIT'

The “Kahit Na Masungit” music video complements the hip entry of John Francis and Jayson Franz Pasicolan interpreted by Jeremy G and Kyle Echarri. The video, directed by Cristhian Escolano, also stars Reign Parani.

7. 'KULANG ANG MUNDO'

Sam Mangubat sings the power ballad composed by Daryl Cielo, “Kulang Ang Mundo,” as a grand profession of love and as a background to Kiara Takahashi and Argel Saycon and their journey towards a happy ending. Jefferson Hao directed the engaging video, which also features Kid Yambao.

8. 'MARUPOK'

The funky and empowering track composed by Dana Balagtas is brought to life with an enthralling and vivid performance of KZ Tandingan, who echoes a warning to a man she is in love with to be clear with his intentions in the music video directed by Gelo Yellow.

9. 'OUT'

Former “Idol Philippines’’ contestant FANA reinvents herself in the captivating music video of Erica Sabalboro, which includes words sang in English, Tagalog, and Bicolano. The video is directed by Edrex Sanchez.

10. 'PAHINA'

Kiss ‘N Tell brings viewers to a painful recollection of a couple, played by Gigi Delana and Mark Rivera, of their love that has gone off track. The visual storytelling of Joshua Ortiz and Aniceto Cabahug III’s entry, directed by Jem Cadeliña, paints a picture of an unconditional love told in the pages of a storybook yet taken for granted as time goes by.

11. 'TABI-TABI PO'

The music video of Mariah Moriones’ composition highlights JMKO’s soothing voice as he implicitly expresses his feelings to the apple of his eye. It also stars Inka Magnaye, Rain Matienzo, and Ady Cotico.

12. 'TINADHANA SA ’YO'

Zephanie makes hearts bleed as a young lady hopelessly in love in the music video of “Tinadhana Sa ’Yo,” a song written by SJ Gandia about unrequited love. Amiel Kirby Balagtas directed the video, which also stars Aaron Gonzalez.

One of these 12 Himig entries will be hailed as MYX Choice for Best Music Video, and 30% of the criteria for judging will be based on the number of music video views on Star Music’s YouTube channel.

