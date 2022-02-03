Home  >  Entertainment

Veteran actress Rustica Carpio pumanaw sa edad 91

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 03 2022 07:49 PM

Bumaba na ang telon sa pinagpipitagang veteran actress na si Rustica Carpio. Binigyang saludo siya ng mga kasamahan sa showbiz dahil sa pagbabahagi ng kaniyang husay sa sining. Nagpa-Patrol, Mario Dumaual. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 3 Pebrero 2022

