Vice Ganda, ipinaliwanag ang 'gender identity, sexual orientation, at sex'
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 29 2024 09:56 PM

Ipinaliwanag ni Vice Ganda ang 'gender identity, sexual orientation, at sex' sa segment ng Expecially For You sa "It's Showtime," Lunes (Enero 29).

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.