Vice Ganda, ipinaliwanag ang 'gender identity, sexual orientation, at sex'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 29 2024 09:56 PM

Ipinaliwanag ni Vice Ganda ang 'gender identity, sexual orientation, at sex' sa segment ng Expecially For You sa "It's Showtime," Lunes (Enero 29).

