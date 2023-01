Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Shaina Magdayao sizzled Sunday with her flamenco dance at the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage.

While Martin Nievera and Gary Valenciano sang "Unbreak My Heart", Magdayao impressed the public with her fiery moves.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).