After nearly three months inside “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB), music newcomer Anji Salvacion emerged triumphant as one of the Top 2 finalists who have a chance of becoming this season’s Big Winner.

Salvacion, along with volleyball player Alyssa Valdez, are the representatives of the reality show’s celebrity edition, and will compete against the respective Top 2 of the ongoing adult and upcoming teen editions.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News, Salvacion reflected on her 78-day stint in the “PBB” house, her friendships and challenges that unfolded in that period, and how she is taking in both love and questions that welcomed her upon her return to the “outside world.”