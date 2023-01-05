Home  >  Entertainment

WATCH: P-pop group VXON performs 'Fiyaah' on 'Showtime'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 05 2023 02:39 PM

MANILA -- P-pop group VXON on Thursday performed their single "Fiyaah" on "It's Showtime."

The five-member boy group is composed of C13, Franz, Vince, Patrick, and Sam.

In the program, the group also invited the viewers to watch their upcoming anniversary concert and shows.

It's Showtime, January 5, 2023
 
