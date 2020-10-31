Home  >  Classified Odd

THROWBACK: "Magandang Gabi, Bayan" Halloween Classic, 1996

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 31 2020 08:02 PM

Alalahanin ang mga kuwentong kababalaghan mula 1996 sa episode na ito ng "Magandang Gabi, Bayan." Tunghayan ang istoryang kababalaghan mula sa Baguio City, sa isang lumang tahanan, at sa isang tulay.
