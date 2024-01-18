Home > Classified Odd Peruvian police find cannabis greenhouse hidden behind fridge Reuters Posted at Jan 18 2024 05:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Peruvian police stumbled upon a curious find on Tuesday (January 16): a cannabis greenhouse hidden behind two refrigerators in Callao, a city in central Peru. Police said the refrigerators served as a "secret passage" and connected the living room of a home converted into a greenhouse for growing marijuana plants. Police found 106 cannabis plants inside the home and arrested a 39-year-old man who already had a criminal record for illegal possession of weapons. The detainee was handed over to the authorities and could face between eight and 15 years in prison. —Report from Reuters Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC promo, ANC Read More: Peru cannabis drugs marijuana illegal drugs overseas