Peruvian police stumbled upon a curious find on Tuesday (January 16): a cannabis greenhouse hidden behind two refrigerators in Callao, a city in central Peru.

Police said the refrigerators served as a "secret passage" and connected the living room of a home converted into a greenhouse for growing marijuana plants.

Police found 106 cannabis plants inside the home and arrested a 39-year-old man who already had a criminal record for illegal possession of weapons.

The detainee was handed over to the authorities and could face between eight and 15 years in prison. —Report from Reuters