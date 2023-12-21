Watch more on iWantTFC

New car ride app inDrive said it plans to launch its services in Metro Manila in the first quarter of 2024.

The platform, which got the green light to operate earlier this month, is set to compete with Grab Philippines, which virtually controls the market for car ride-sharing in the country.

But Roman Ermoshin, inDrive Director for Asia Pacific, said they have a 'unique selling proposition' that differentiates them from other services.

"You can choose your driver and the driver can choose the passenger and there’s a little bit of negotiation on the price [of the ride] behind that," Ermoshin said in an interview with ANC.

Drivers who get on the platform also will be hapy to know that inDrive does not charge any fees or commissions from drivers at the moment.