Car ride app inDrive gets LTFRB nod to operate

MANILA - Another car ride-hailing firm is about to give Grab competition as new ride-hailing platform inDrive, has received the green light from Philippine regulators to operate in the country.

The company said the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has accredited it as a Transport Network Company (TNC) allowing it to offer ride-hailing services in the country.

A document from the LTFRB showed that it approved the accreditation of inDrive operator RL Soft Corporation as a transport network company on November 21.

inDrive said it will initially activate its application in five cities: Bacolod, Baguio, Iloilo City, Cagayan de Oro, and Butuan.

"As we embark on this exciting journey, we look forward to fulfilling the transportation needs of Filipinos, providing them with more choices, and contributing to the evolving landscape of urban mobility," said Roman Ermoshin, Director APAC at inDrive.

Unlike other ride-hailing apps which give a set fare for both commuters and drivers, inDrive allows both parties to "negotiate" fares.

"Passengers can select their preferred driver, and vice versa," inDrive said.

Once a ride request is confirmed, passengers are presented with a list of available drivers, allowing them to choose based on preferences like driver rating, vehicle model, and estimated time of arrival, the company said,

Drivers can also choose rides.

"They will receive detailed ride requests, including fare, pick-up point, and destination, enabling them to select or ignore ride requests without penalties," inDrive said.

The company said it is looking for drivers in the five cities earlier mentioned.

inDrive said it is already operating in three other countries in the Southeast Asia region, namely Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. On its website, inDrive said it operates in 655 cities worldwide.

Earlier this year, the LTFRB warned inDrive that it was operating in the country without a permit.

The exit of global ride-hailing giant Uber from the Philippines in 2018 left Grab as the only viable car ride platform in the country.