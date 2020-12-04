Home  >  Business

PH registers highest inflation rate among ASEAN countries

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 05 2020 01:22 AM

The Philippines logs the highest inflation rate among major ASEAN economies after its consumer price index rose to a 21-month high in November. Despite the spike, an analyst says the inflation figure has been largely steady but the local economy is in a rough position. Warren de Guzman reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, Dec. 4, 2020
