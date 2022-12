Watch more on iWantTFC

Hybrid work has presented new challenges for businesses such as finding solutions for both the employers and workers that fit the new normal, human resource tech company Sprout Solutions CEO and co-founder Patrick Gentry said on Friday.

Workers shifted to a work-from-home setup during the peak of the pandemic and although conditions have improved, some firms have decided to implement a hybrid setup for good.

With more employees working remotely, firms need to find ways to connect and deliver services virtually.

"The hybrid work has obviously changed the dynamic between businesses and employees, and businesses are looking for tools to tackle that," Gentry told ANC.

Innovations include financial tech such as neo banks or digital banks that Sprout Solutions can help embed in payroll systems without added costs for companies, he said.

"Since we have payroll data, we can embed financial solutions, employees can have better access to credit, access to savings, instruments, retirement, and investment," Gentry said.

"These are all things that we can build into the system, that our clients can then provide their employees, free of charge with no administrative overhead involved and basically give employees revolutionary employment experience," he added.

Sprout Solutions helps local firms in terms of timekeeping, data management and onboarding, among others.