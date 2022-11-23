

MANILA — The information technology and business process management (IT-BPM) industry plans to create 1.1 million additional jobs for Filipinos by 2028, an industry group said Wednesday.

IT Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) Chief Policy and Regulatory Affairs Officer Celeste Ilagan said the goal can be achieved if the government supports the industry by keeping "hybrid" work arrangements.

"Ang balak namin na ma-achieve for our employment generation is 1.1 million more jobs," she said at a televised public briefing.

Education is also key in ensuring the Filipinos will land the right jobs in the industry, Ilagan said, adding that the Department of Education and the Commission on Higher Education should make sure they can provide the knowledge and skills needed in the industry.

"Gusto rin namin na high school graduates pa lang sa senior ay ready na silang maging empleyado dito sa BPO industry," Ilagan said.

"If mayroong training bago pa lang makatapos ng senior high school, maisama na doon sa curriculum nila iyong mga subjects or iyong mga skills na kailangan para maging handa," she added.

Improving internet connectivity in the Philippines is also vital in the development of the industry because this will allow flexibility for businesses, Ilagan said.

"Iyong infrastructure ay mahalaga sa amin because when we were allowed to work from home, nakakapag-hire iyong industriya namin sa mga lugar anywhere in the country," she said.

"So kahit medyo rural, as long as mayroong internet connectivity, then puwede kaming makapag-hire doon sa mga lugar na iyon," she explained.

