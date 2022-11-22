Home  >  Business

Finance chief Diokno not bothered by rumors he may soon be replaced

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 23 2022 12:32 AM

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. dismisses rumors of the imminent replacement of Finance Secretary Ben Diokno, calling these “fake news”. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 22, 2022
 
