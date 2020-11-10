Home  >  Business

'Worst is over,' Palace says after economy shrinks in third quarter

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 10 2020 03:15 PM

Malacañang said Tuesday the worst was "over" after the Philippine economy shrank for the third straight quarter (July-September) with the lingering COVID-19 pandemic. 

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the economic contraction was due to the temporary return to stricter lockdown of several neighboring provinces, which account for about a third of the gross domestic product.

