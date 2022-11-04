Home  >  Business

Philippine inflation quickens to 7.7 percent in October

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 05 2022 12:35 AM

Philippine inflation is now at its highest in nearly 14 years after spiking to 7.7 percent in October. Monetary authorities aim to combat this soon with another interest rate hike. But analysts doubt if this will slow down inflation in the coming months when the country begins to feel the impact of severe tropical storm Paeng. —The World Tonight, ANC, Nov. 4, 2022
