Demand for housing remains high despite pandemic: stakeholder

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 27 2021 03:01 PM | Updated as of Oct 27 2021 03:49 PM

The housing market remains strong despite the pandemic due to high demand and with interest rates still at record lows, Subdivision and Housing Developers Association chairman Rosie Tsai told ANC Wednesday.
