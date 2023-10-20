Home > Business DOE predicts rise in oil prices next week ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 20 2023 10:17 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Bad news, Kapamilya. The Department of Energy is predicting an uptick in petroleum prices next week based on the first 4 days of trading on the Mean of Platts Singapore. "Base sa 4 na araw ng trading sa Mean of Platts Singapore, magkakaroon ng pagtaas sa lahat ng produkto ng petrolyo gaya ng gasolina, diesel at kerosene," Rodela Romero, Director 3 of the DOE Oil Industry Management Bureau, said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview. The DOE is predicting an above P1 per liter increase in diesel and kerosene prices and above 50-centavo increase in gasoline prices. She said the rise in oil prices could be attributed to a drop in US crude stockpile as well as Iran's call on members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to impose an oil embargo and other sanctions on Israel. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber oil prices, gasoline, diesel, kerosene, department of energy, DOE, ANC promo Read More: oil prices gasoline diesel kerosene department of energy DOE ANC promo