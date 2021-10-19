Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – Withholding the salaries of employees because they have not yet received the vaccine against COVID-19 is illegal, the Department of Labor and Employment said Tuesday.

This comes after the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) on Monday said it has received reports of employees who were denied their salaries because they remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.

TUCP Spokesperson Alan Tanjusay said 12 food service workers complained that they were not paid under a ‘no vaccine no salary’ scheme.

“Wala, bawal yan, Jeff. Bawal yan,” Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said on TeleRadyo.

(No, that is prohibited.)

“Labag sa batas nga 'yan. You cannot withhold the salary of an employee or a worker without legal basis. Eh yung hindi pagbabakuna, hindi legal basis ‘yun. Kaya bawal na bawal yang ganyang policy na no vax, no pay.”

(That is against the law. You cannot withhold the salary of an employee or a worker without legal basis. Vaccination is not a legal basis. So the ‘no vax, no pay scheme is highly prohibited.)

Bello said, however, that they have yet to receive formal complaints about employers implementing a ‘no vax, no pay’ scheme.

He stressed that workers can report employers who withhold workers’ salaries until they get vaccinated through their hotline 1349 or any of their offices.

“Yung worker na hindi pinasahod dahil hindi bakunado, pwedeng pumunta sa aming tanggapan. Pwede nga lang--pwede ngang ano eh, through our hotline yung 1349, pwede tumawag, sabihin na isa siyang isang empleyado, hindi siya sinasahuran, dahil hindi siya bakunado, pwede yung ganoon yun,” he said.

(A worker who was not paid because he is not vaccinated can go to out offices or call or hotline and say he was not paid because he hasn’t been vaccinated yet.)

“Basta ang mahalaga, malaman namin kung sino yung employer o sino yung manager o kumpanya na hindi nagpapasahod dahil hindi bakunado. Para sa ganoon, pwede namin inspeksyunin agad yung employer.”

(What’s important is that we know which employer, manager, or company is withholding the salary. That way, we can conduct an inspection right away.)

Once they have verified the workers’ complaint to be true, Bello said they will issue a compliance order.

“’Pag nakatanggap kami ng reklamong ganyan, agad-agad, papadala kaming inspector doon sa concerned employer. We will verify kung totoo yung complaint na hindi nagpapasahod dahil hindi bakunado. Kapagka totoo, na hindi talaga nagpapasahod dahil hindi bakunado, mag-iissue kami ng compliance order.”

(When we receive that complaint, we will send an inspector right away to the concerned employer. We will verify if the complaint is true, then if it is, we will issue a compliance order.)

“Sasabihin namin doon sa employer, Mr. Employer, please pay your worker. Yung hindi pagbabakuna ay hindi legal basis to hold the salary.”

(We will tell the employer, Mr. Employer, please pay your worker. Not being vaccinated is not a basis to hold the salary.)

“Ngayon, ‘pag hindi siya sumunod, then ang gagawin namin, yung dahil yung order namin will become final and executory, eh hahanap kami ng property niya o pera niya na, ile-levy namin, at gagamitin namin yung nakuha naming pera doon sa bagay pambayad sa suweldo ng worker,” he explained.

(If he doesn’t comply, our order will become final and executory, then we’ll look for his money or property that we can levy, then we’ll use what we get from there to pay the workers their wages.)

In any case, Bello said he continues to encourage workers to get vaccinated.

“’Yun ang pakiusap ko, araw-araw nananawagan ako sa ating mga kababayan, especially yung mga workers natin, na magpabakuna na para safe sila sa contamination.”

(That’s what I’m telling them, everyday I am calling on our countrymen, especially on our workers, to get vaccinated to protect them from contamination.)

He added, “Kaya sana, lahat tayo magpabakuna na. At wag na tayo mamili, wag tayong mamili kung anong bakuna ang gamitin.”

(Let’s all get vaccinated. And let’s not choose, let’s not be choosy about the vaccine brands we want.)

--TeleRadyo, 19 October 2021