The Philippines has vaccinated at least 24 million of its 109 million population against COVID-19, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

Authorities have administered some 52.7 million COVID-19 shots nationwide, of which around 28.2 million were first jabs, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

At least 24,498,753 people were fully vaccinated as of Monday, representing 31.76 percent of the target, he said in a press briefing.

In Metro Manila, at least 7.8 million people have received the second dose while 9 million have gotten their first jab, Roque said.

The World Health Organization earlier said countries need to vaccinate some 85 percent of their population against COVID-19 following the emergence of more transmissible variants.

The Philippines has confirmed some 2.7 million coronavirus infections, including about 40,000 deaths overall.