PH inflation hits 4-year high at 6.9 pct

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 06 2022 12:37 AM

Philippine inflation has hit a four-year high. Meanwhile, the central bank signaled a further tightening of monetary policy as it sees more possible price pressures ahead. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 5, 2022
 
