120 tindahan ng kompanya ng pabango, pinatigil ang operasyon dahil umano sa mga paglabag
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 28 2023 07:38 PM
Pinatigil ng Bureau of Internal Revenue ang operasyon ng higit 100 tindahan ng kompanya ng pabango matapos ang surprise inspection dahil hindi umano ito nagbabayad ng excise tax.
Nagpa-Patrol, Zyann Ambrosio.
TV Patrol, Huwebes, 28 Setyembre 2023
Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol
Read More: PatrolPH Tagalog news buwis Bureau of Internal Revenue Ian Darcy perfume excise tax tax violations business negosyo