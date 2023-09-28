Home  >  Business

120 tindahan ng kompanya ng pabango, pinatigil ang operasyon dahil umano sa mga paglabag

Posted at Sep 28 2023 07:38 PM

Pinatigil ng Bureau of Internal Revenue ang operasyon ng higit 100 tindahan ng kompanya ng pabango matapos ang surprise inspection dahil hindi umano ito nagbabayad ng excise tax. Nagpa-Patrol, Zyann Ambrosio. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 28 Setyembre 2023

