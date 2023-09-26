Watch more on iWantTFC

Aircraft pilots and related associate professionals in the Air Transport industry received the highest average monthly wage rate in the country, according to the latest Philippine Statistics Authority occupational wages survey for 2022.

The occupational wages survey showed aircraft pilots and related associate professionals received an average monthly wage rate of P135,363 in 2022.

Tintin Ariola, PSA Labor Standards and Relations Statistics Division OIC chief, said mathematicians topped a previous survey "because it was hard to get data on pilots' salaries during the pandemic."

Software developers working in Information Service Activities ranked second with an average wage rate of P70,595 per month.

Third are mathematicians and actuaries with an average wage rate of P69,654 per month. "These are under Insurance, Reinsurance and Pension Funding," Ariola said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

Fourth on the list are Production Supervisors and General Foremen with an average monthly wage rate of P63,017; followed by Applications Programmers with P58,643 average monthly salary.

Specialist medical practitioners ranked sixth on the survey with P57,476 average monthly wage rate; while statisticians ranked seventh with P51,607.

Rounding off the list are: Medical doctors/generalist medical practitioners (P51,251); geologists (P49,059) and accountants (P48,892).