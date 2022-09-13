Kakapusan ng reserbang kuryente sa Luzon grid posibleng maulit: NGCP

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Iniimbestigahan na ng Department of Energy at Energy Regulatory Commission ang nangyaring malawakang red alert o ang kakapusan ng reserbang kuryente sa Luzon grid noong Lunes. Pero babala ng National Grid Corporation of the Philippines na posibleng maulit ang insidente na mauwi sa brownout. Nagpa-Patrol, Alvin Elchico. TV Patrol, Martes, 13 Setyembre 2022