Kakapusan ng reserbang kuryente sa Luzon grid posibleng maulit: NGCP

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 13 2022 07:57 PM

Iniimbestigahan na ng Department of Energy at Energy Regulatory Commission ang nangyaring malawakang red alert o ang kakapusan ng reserbang kuryente sa Luzon grid noong Lunes. Pero babala ng National Grid Corporation of the Philippines na posibleng maulit ang insidente na mauwi sa brownout. Nagpa-Patrol, Alvin Elchico. TV Patrol, Martes, 13 Setyembre 2022

